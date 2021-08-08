Sox split doubleheader after stealing Game 2

Aug. 8—The Red Sox arguably didn't deserve to win Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, but they'll take the 2-1 extra-inning victory no matter how they got it. Boston lost 1-0 on a walk-off home run in Game 1 and continued to struggle at the plate in the nightcap, but the pitching was much better throughout and Jonathan Arauz delivered what turned out to be the game-winning RBI single in the top of the eighth of Game 2.

1. Verdugo steps up

Amid all of Boston's troubles at the plate, Alex Verdugo has begun swinging the bat better and came up huge on Saturday night. The outfielder went 3 for 4, including a solo home run in the top of the sixth that tied the game at 1-1.

2. Baserunning horror show

Before the game went to extra innings, the Red Sox had a prime opportunity to take the lead in the top of the seventh only to literally run right out of the inning. Marwin Gonzalez walked and Christian Vazquez singled to give the Red Sox runners at first and second with no outs, but during the course of Franchy Cordero's subsequent at bats Gonzalez was picked off at second and Vazquez was thrown out trying to steal third after Cordero struck out.

3. Pivetta's gem wasted

Nick Pivetta delivered the best start by a Red Sox starter in what feels like ages in Game 1, allowing one hit over six scoreless innings, but it didn't end up mattering. The offense was shut out, managing just two hits on the afternoon, and Marcus Semien hit a walk-off home run on Matt Barnes' first pitch in the seventh to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 win.

4. Early hook for Houck

Tanner Houck was in the middle of another strong outing when he was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning of Game 2 after recording his sixth strikeout of the game. Houck had only thrown 74 pitches at that point, though he had only thrown 43 for strikes and had runners on first and second when he was pulled. Alex Cora said afterwards they made the change because they felt they could be more aggressive in a seven-inning game.

Story continues

"We just felt that we were loaded bullpen-wise, we had our guys, having the two lefties and the switch hitter we liked the matchup with [Josh Taylor]."

Taylor wound up allowing one of the inherited runners to score, but otherwise that was the only run Toronto got across the plate. Garrett Whitlock, Barnes and Adam Ottavino pitched four scoreless innings from that point on to close the game out.

5. Sale's dress rehearsal

In what is expected to be his last rehab start before returning to the major leagues, Chris Sale pitched 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in a strong showing for the Worcester Red Sox against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Sale threw 89 pitches, 59 for strikes, and if he makes his next start on five days rest he would be in line to return to the Red Sox on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

