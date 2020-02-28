Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates clash not about Germans – Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has played down talks that their eagerly anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against Orlando Pirates is between him and German counterpart Josef Zinnbauer.

The Amakhosi manager is set to lead his men for the first time against the 49-year-old, who is looking to continue his side's fine run since his arrival in the PSL back in December 2019.

"I don't know when last I have been to Germany, 2017 I think. I don't have this ohh it's Germany, Zimbabwe or Mozambique thing and I have said it already. We are global people and we should understand that in this coaching business worldwide this happens,” Middendorp told the media.

"Pep [Guardiola] is happy to coach in Germany and England, other coaches go to Italy. We need to understand this.

“Coaches need to qualify themselves and become global players in this business. I don't think about Germany, Yugoslavia, South Africa or Zimbabwe, this is not relevant for me.”

Having claimed wins over the Buccaneers in the league and in the Telkom Knockout Cup last year, Middendorp is chasing for his third win over their rivals across all competitions this term, but Zinnbauer is excited to face him.

Coming to the clash to be staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Zinnbauer, meanwhile, expressed delight in facing the 90 000 fans in his first derby.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” expressed Zinnbauer.

“But I can’t wait to play in front of 90 000 supporters, it’ll be the first-time experience for me."