SOWEGANS Soccer Club to host top team this Saturday

ALBANY — SOWEGANS Soccer Club has started out strong in its second season, winning three of its first four games. Sitting at nine points, the club is in second place of the Gulf Coast Premier League’s Eastern Conference. This weekend, the club has its toughest challenge yet as it faces Alabama South FC, the first-place team in the league. A win Saturday over Alabama South FC puts SOWEGANS in first place at the halfway point of the season.

Founder and president Josh Duckworth is proud to see his vision for the club coming to fruition on and off of the field.

“We’ve started off really strong this season,” he said. “We’ve had lots of road games early, but the long travel hasn’t stopped the guys from performing well.”

Duckworth and his board of directors have been hard at work all year for the short summer season and are seeing the fruit of that work.

“We were so pleased with the crowd this past weekend and hope to see it continue to grow,” Duckworth said. “The guys have been representing our community really well and deserve our support. Hope everyone plans to come out this Saturday to watch these guys!”

The club has several returning players from last season and many new faces. Of note is Hector Moreno, a college soccer player out of Daytona State. Moreno has scored seven goals over four games, leading the Gulf Coast Premier League in scoring. He was named GCPL Player of the Week in week three of the season. SOWEGANS has had several other players earn GCPL honors, such as Manny Marin and Alex Ruane.

Head coach Ricky Zambrano is pleased with his team’s performance so far this season but admits it’s still early and nothing has been accomplished.

“This has been a great group of guys to work with,” the coach said. “They have accepted the very challenge asked of them thus far and are committed to properly representing the Albany community at all times. Good start to the season but we all know we have work yet to do.”

SOWEGANS’ next home game is at 7:15 p.m. Saturday against Alabama South FC. Home games are in Leesburg at the Lee County Track and Soccer Complex at 343 Leslie Highway. Season tickets and merchandise are available at soweganssc.com or individual tickets can be purchased at the game for $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant’s food truck will be on site, as well as concessions.

Follow SOWEGANS Soccer Club at @soweganssc on instagram, Facebook, or X for updates.