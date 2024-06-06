Souttar to miss out on Euros - have your say

[BBC]

John Souttar is set to be cut from the Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

The Rangers defender and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon are the two players to be omitted when Steve Clarke confirms his final 26-man list on Friday.

Souttar, 27, missed Rangers' final three games of the season through injury and played no part in Scotland's warm-up win over Gibraltar on Monday.

Has Clarke made the right decision to omit Souttar for the finals?

And what impact could it have on the centre-back at Rangers?

