Souttar aiming for 'season to remember'

John Souttar says he is making up for "lost time" after becoming a fixture in the Rangers defence this term.

The Scotland international struggled with injuries in his first season at Ibrox following a move from Hearts, but has racked up 35 appearances for the Premiership's meanest backline this season.

“Everyone knows last season for me was far from ideal and it wasn’t what I dreamed of when I signed here,” he said.

“But this season, so far, I have made up probably for lost time in the games that I have played and the minutes I have had on the pitch.

“I think towards the end of the season I will look back in the summer and how we have finished the season and hopefully it is a great end.

“I will be doing everything I can personally and everyone in the changing room will be collectively to make sure it is one we can remember for the rest of our lives.

“I know it is cliche but it is so important we go into every game with full concentration and full belief in what we have been doing for the last months since the gaffer came in."