Southwind DL Kavion Benton, No. 12 in Dandy Dozen, commits to Memphis football

One of Memphis' top high school football players is staying home.

Southwind defensive lineman Kavion "Kavo" Benton announced his commitment to Memphis football Sunday night. The three-star recruit chose the Tigers over Louisville, Florida State, Oregon and UNLV, among others.

Benton was the No. 12 ranked player in the Commercial Appeal's Dandy Dozen, a list of the top college football prospects in the Class of 2024 entering this season. He's the 14th commit of Memphis' 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Southwind’s Kavion Benton (9) runs after Munford’s Jordan Bell (5) during the game between Southwind High School and Munford High School in Munford, Tenn., on Friday, September 8, 2023. Southwind defeated Munford 42-0.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound lineman is ranked the No. 42 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports. He anchored a Jaguars defense that was undefeated this season, posting five shutouts and allowing just 60 points.

Benton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he committed on his 18th birthday.

I also Turned 18 today!! Memphis offered me 2 years ago today on my 16th birthday!!💙 https://t.co/PTRp8axFXL — Kavion “Kavo” Benton (@BentonKavion) October 30, 2023

Southwind (10-0) hosts Springfield (4-6) in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A state playoffs Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

