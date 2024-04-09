Southwestern's red-hot offense blitzes Oneida

Apr. 9—After having spring break off, Southwestern returned to action, albeit on the road, on Monday. They made the trek to Oneida, Tenn. to take on their opponents from another state and it was a quick one as well, as the Warriors scored 11 runs in the very first inning and eventually defeated Oneida 21-1 in four innings.

Makenna New led the way for the Warriors with four RBI's, with Macie Gwin adding three of her own. Kylie Dalton and Abigail Whitescarver each batted in two, while Jordyn McDonald, Arabella Lowery and Danielle Taylor had one RBI apiece. Lowery, Gwin and New each hit a double during the contest. McDonald and Dalton had five stolen bases apiece, Brynn Troxell added three and both Whitescarver and New had two apiece. Whitescarver earned the win on the mound, pitching all four innings while allowing just one run on one hit with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Southwestern improves to 8-4 on the season and after weather forced the postponement of their game at McCreary Central on Tuesday, they will be back in action on the road on Thursday as they take on long time foe Boyle County at 6:15 p.m.