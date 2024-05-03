Southwestern takes down McCreary Central

May 2—Southwestern has finally recovered after a long skid in the middle of the season and looked to continue their recent solid play on the road Wednesday, taking on the McCreary Central Raiders. A six-run fifth inning gave the Warriors the boost they needed to take down the Raiders to earn the number two seed in the 48th district tournament, as they were victorious 10-2.

Both Jonah Brock and Cameron Shipp had three RBI's apiece for the Warriors, with Jayce Gager adding two and Wyatt Morgan hitting one as well. Shipp and Morgan each had a double, with Michael Miller adding a stolen base. Morgan earned the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts, while Jayden Taylor closed out the game in the final inning and allowed no hits. McCreary Central's lone RBI came from freshman Carter Gabbard.

Southwestern improves to 9-15 and they will next travel to Garrard County on Thursday before taking on North Laurel on the road on Friday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.