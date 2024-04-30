Southwestern splits pair of weekend games

Apr. 29—Coming off three solid wins, the Southwestern Warriors faced a pair of solid teams on Friday and Saturday, looking to continue their strong play as of late.

In a game at Casey County on Friday, both teams were slugging the ball left and right, but it was seven runs over the last two innings that led the Warriors to a furious comeback and a 13-11 victory over the Lady Rebels. Lexi Martin had four RBI's to lead Southwestern in the victory, with Macie Gwin adding three. Kylie Dalton had two of her own, with Brynn Troxell, Arabella Lowery and Danielle Taylor each adding one apiece. Gwin had two home runs in the game, with Troxell adding one. Arabella Lowery, Abigail Whitescarver and Dalton each had a double in the contest, while Troxell added two stolen bases. Abigail Whitescarver started the game and went two and two-third innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Jayla Singleton earned the win in relief, pitching four and one-third innings while allowing three runs on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Casey County was led by senior Hannah Means with three RBI's and a home run.

Then in a game at home against Russell County on Saturday, the Warriors fell behind early 3-0 after the first inning and just couldn't make the comeback this time around, falling to Russell County 14-6. Whitescarver had two RBI's in the loss, with Dalton, Zoie Lowery, Martin and Arabella Lowery each adding one RBI apiece. Troxell also added a hit and a stolen base. Singleton had the start and went four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Whitescarver pitched the final three innings and earned the loss, allowing nine runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Southwestern's record sits at 16-8 and the Warriors will travel to Garrard County on Monday before taking on Pulaski County on the road on Tuesday evening.

