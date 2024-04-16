Southwestern and Somerset take on Heart of the Bluegrass Track Classic

Apr. 15—The Southwestern Warriors and Somerset Briar Jumpers were back on the track on Saturday as they traveled to Mercer County to take part in the Heart of the Bluegrass Track Classic.

In the boys' 100m, Southwestern's Kameron Cox finished 16th with a time of 11.84. Other finishers included Southwestern's Victor Colyer in 21st with a time of 11.98, Somerset's Kris Hughes in 24th with a time of 12.18 and Somerset's Cameron Mccaskill in 27th with a time of 12.27.

In the boys' 200m, Somerset's Kevin Meija finished 25th with a time of 25.59. Other finishers included Somerset's Jamal Tilley in 26th with a time of 25.62 and Southwestern's Riley Stinson in 31st with a time of 26.20.

In the boys' 400m, Colyer finished in eighth place with a time of 52.77. Other finishers included Somerset's Eli Eastham in 23rd with a time of 56.90 and Somerset's Corban Cimala in 34th with a time of 56.69.

In the boys' 800m, Southwestern's Drew Kelly placed 18th with a time of 2:15.43. Other finishers included Somerset's Cameron Albright in 34th with a time of 2:39.06 and Meija in 37th with a time of 2:40.38.

In the boys' 1600m, Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz finished in 15th with a time of 4:58.91. Other finishers included Albright in 30th with a time of 5:38.26 and Somerset's John Lackey in 36th with a time of 5:44.00.

Bortz was the top local finisher in the boys' 3200m, finishing eighth with a time of 10:52.13. Southwestern's Hayden Cummins finished 23rd with a time of 12:41.04, with Lackey finishing 24th with a time of 12:44.92.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Southwestern's Tyler Phelps finished 12th with a time of 19.82, while Somerset's Tyson Brashears finished 14th with a time of 21.92.

Brashears finished 14th in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 48.05, while Phelps placed 19th with a time of 51.58.

Somerset's team of Jackson Burgess, Tilley, Hughes and Mccaskill finished 11th in the boys' 4x100m relay with a time of 48.00.

Somerset's team of Tilley, Eastham, Mccaskill and Hughes finished 10th in the boys' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:38.41.

In the boys' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of Kelly, Stinson, Valor Pennington and Levi Taylor finished 12th with a time of 3:57.45. Somerset's team of Eastham, Cimala, Meija and Jackson Burgess finished 15th with a time of 4:06.06.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Kelly, Bortz, Cummins and Bryce Bateman finished 11th with a time of 9:54.70, while Somerset's team of Albright, Eastham, Meija and Noah Prather finished 14th with a time of 10:18.52.

Pennington finished eighth in the boys' high jump with a height of 5-06.00.

In the boys' long jump, Cox finished fifth with a distance of 19-06.00. Other finishers included Jackson Burgess in 18th and Taylor in 20th.

In the boys' triple jump, Jackson Burgess finished in a tie for 10th with a distance of 38-00.25. Other finishers included Cimala in 14th and Taylor in 15th.

In the boys' pole vault, Somerset's Cameron Underwood finished in a tie for 13th with a height of 8-00.00, while Bateman finished 16th.

In the boys' discus, Southwestern's Nico Pascarella finished seventh with a distance of 124-08.00. Other finishers included Somerset's Braxton Wheeler in 27th and Southwestern's Caiden Gensel in 30th.

In the boys' shot put, Southwestern's Nikolas Tucker finished seventh with a distance of 41-06.75, while his teammate Pennington finished 24th.

In the girls' 100m, Somerset's Emma Midden finished ninth with a time of 13.38. Other finishers included Southwestern's Emma Sears in 32nd with a time of 15.24, Southwestern's Ellie Weddle in 35th with a time of 16.87 and Somerset's Garrah Vanover in 37th with a time of 17.24.

In the girls' 200m, Southwestern's Shelby Lockard finished in 12th with a time of 28.65. Other finishers included Sears in 23rd with a time of 30.58, Midden in 31st with a time of 34.15 and Somerset's Katie Dye in 32nd with a time of 36.04.

In the girls' 400m, Southwestern's Olivia Huff finished in fifth place with a time of 1:03.73. Other finishers included Somerset's Maliyah Childrey in 13th with a time of 1:08.58 and Southwestern's Kaitlyn Williams in 20th with a time of 1:11.35.

In the girls' 800m, Huff finished in 17th place with a time of 2:39.12, with Childrey finishing 31st with a time of 2:50.72.

In the girls' 1600m, Southwestern's Madeline Peterson finished 17th with a time of 6:19.48.

In the girls' 3200m, Southwestern's Nahia Galarregui finished 14th with a time of 16:08.99.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern's Ansley Mounce finished 15th with a time of 20.28. Other finishers included Somerset's Jaycee Cothron in 16th with a time of 21.23 and Southwestern's Kya Rowlands in 18th with a time of 23.91.

Lockard finished 10th in the girls' 300m hurdles with a time of 53.31. Other finishers included Mounce in 16th with a time of 57.03 and Cothron in 18th with a time of 58.17.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Cothron, Childrey, Midden and Grace Burgess finished eighth with a time of 55.06. Southwestern's team of Weddle, Sears, A.J. Perrin and Reagan Butt finished 15th with a time of 1:01.09.

In the girls' 4x200m relay, Southwestern's team of Mounce, Williams, Lockard and Clare Marie Ramsey finished 10th with a time of 1:57.80. Somerset's team of Cothron, Midden, Hope Hoffman and Adyson Wharf was disqualified for being out of the zone.

In the girls' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of Huff, Ramsey, Mounce and Peterson finished sixth with a time of 4:38.46.

In the girls' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Huff, Madeline Peterson, Lockard and Galarregui placed sixth again with a time of 11:17.58.

In the girls' high jump, Ramsey finished in a tie for ninth place with a height of 4-04.00.

In the girls' long jump, Grace Burgess finished sixth with a distance of 15-07.75. Other finishers included Southwestern's Sia Taylor in 15th and Madeline Peterson in 28th.

Grace Burgess won the girls' triple jump with a distance of 35-02.50.

In the girls' pole vault, Perrin finished in a tie for sixth with a height of 7-00.00.

In the girls' discus, Southwestern's Chloe Brotherton finished 17th with a distance of 72-11.00, while her teammate Claire Peterson finished 35th.

In the girls' shot put, Taylor finished 25th with a distance of 24-01.25, with Claire Peterson finishing 35th.

Both teams will next compete at the North Laurel All-Comers meet on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.