Southwestern secures win over East Jess to advance to region semis

May 30—MONTICELLO — Twice the Southwestern Warriors and East Jessamine Jaguars have played this season, with the Jaguars taking decisive victories both times. However, something was different in the air on Tuesday evening at Wayne County High School, with the Warriors proving their name right and showing the spirit of a warrior. Scoring four runs over the final four innings, Southwestern prevailed 6-4 over the Jaguars to secure their second-straight regional semifinal appearance.

Wyatt Morgan had two RBI's in the win for the Warriors, with Pierce Jasper, Cameron Shipp and Daniel Case each adding one apiece. Jonas Gallagher and Jonah Brock also added hits in the ball game. Gallagher, Jayce Gager and Michael Miller each had a stolen base as well. Shipp earned the win on the mound in a complete game, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. East Jessamine was led by three different batters with an RBI apiece.

Southwestern improves to 14-21 on the season and for the third time this season, they will square off with Pulaski County on Thursday, with a spot in the 12th Region title game hanging in the balance.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.