Southwestern rally falls just short in district finals

May 23—The Southwestern Warriors were not expected to be in Tuesday night's 48th District championship game against Wayne County, but don't tell the boys in blue and orange that, as they gave the Cardinals everything they could handle. Unfortunately, after falling behind 4-2 heading into the final frame, a late comeback attempt by the Warriors fell just short as the Cardinals took home the district title by a final score of 4-3.

Cameron Shipp and Michael Miller each had an RBI in the loss for the Warriors, with Jonas Gallagher, Jonah Brock, Pierce Jasper and Jayce Gager also adding hits in the game. Jackson Couch also added a stolen base. Shipp went four innings on the mound, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout. Gallagher had the loss, pitching the final two innings while allowing two runs on three hits with three walks. Wayne County was led by senior Dylan Tucker with two RBI's.

Southwestern falls to 13-21 and will next compete at the 12th Region Tournament next week at Wayne County, with their opponent to be determined.

