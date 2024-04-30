Southwestern makes insane comeback in slugfest win over Garrard

Apr. 30—The Southwestern Warriors, winners of four of their last five, were on the road against Garrard County on Monday, but few knew how much of a slugfest the game would turn out to be. Despite trailing by 10 runs after four innings, a furious Warrior comeback led to them scoring 16 runs in the final three innings as they defeated the Lady Lions 22-18.

Zoie Lowery led the way with a massive seven-RBI performance, with Abigail Whitescarver adding four RBI's. Brynn Troxell and Macie Gwin each added three RBI's, with Lexi Martin and Kylie Dalton adding two apiece. Chloe Carroll, taking part in her first game as a Warrior, also added one RBI. Jordyn McDonald, Gwin and Zoie Lowery each added a double, with Dalton hitting a triple. Troxell and Zoie Lowery each had a home run in the victory. Whitescarver and Dalton each had two stolen bases, with Danielle Taylor adding one of her own. McDonald started the game on the mound and went three and one-third innings, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Jayla Singleton earned the win, pitching three and two-third innings while allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Southwestern improves to 17-8 and will next face two straight crosstown games on the road, as they take on Pulaski on Tuesday and Somerset Christian on Thursday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.