Southwestern holds on for win over Mercer

Apr. 26—Southwestern, fresh off a two-game sweep of Somerset Christian earlier in the week, were back at home on Thursday to take on a solid Mercer County squad on the baseball diamond. A 4-1 lead for the Warriors after the first three innings turned into just a one-run lead after six, but Southwestern still managed to hang on for their third-straight win 4-3.

Jonah Brock and Pierce Jasper each had one RBI apiece in the win, with Jackson Couch, Jonas Gallagher, Michael Miller and Jayce Gager also adding hits. Miller and Jasper each had doubles, with Gager's hit resulting in a triple. Couch added two stolen bases in the game, with Gallagher also earning one. Jasper, Gager and Gallagher all saw time at the mound in the contest. Jasper earned the win, going three innings while allowing one run on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Gallagher earned the save, pitching the final inning and allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

Southwestern improves to 7-13 and will next face off against Casey County at home on Friday, before traveling across town to take on Pulaski County on Saturday at 4 p.m.

