Southwestern girls, Somerset boys and girls place high at respective track meets

Apr. 25—The Southwestern girls' track and field team was in action on Tuesday at the Madison Central All-Comers meet, coming away with a fourth place finish out of 14 teams.

In the 100m, Emma Sears placed 22nd with a time of 14.95. Other finishers included Ellie Weddle in 34th, A.J. Perrin in 45th and Katie Lyons in 49th.

Sears finished 20th in the 200m with a time of 31.20. Other finishers included Perrin in 43rd and Lyons in 48th.

In the 400m, Olivia Huff finished seventh with a time of 1:02.89. Other finishers included Clare Marie Ramsey in 11th with a time of 1:06.76 and Ansley Mounce in 18th with a time of 1:10.87.

Huff finished fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:31.80.

In the 1600m, Madeline Peterson finished 16th with a time of 6:21.11, with Nahia Galarregui finishing 25th.

In the 3200m, Brylee Troxtle finished sixth with a time of 14:35.71, with Galarregui finishing eighth with a time of 15:42.92.

Mounce finished sixth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 20.47.

In the 300m hurdles, Shelby Lockard finished third with a time of 52.34.

In the 4x200m relay, Southwestern's team of Ramsey, Sears, Mounce and Lockard finished third with a time of 1:57.56.

Southwestern's team of Ramsey, Mounce, Lockard and Huff won the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:42.13.

In the high jump, Ramsey finished second with a height of 4-8.

In the long jump, Madeline Peterson finished second with a distance of 13-9.

In the pole vault, Perrin finished fifth with a height of 7-1.

In the discus, Chloe Brotherton finished sixth with a distance of 75-10. Other finishers included Grace Shoopman in 12th and Sia Taylor in 13th.

Brotherton finished in a tie for seventh in shot put with a distance of 25-9. Other finishers included Shoopman in 11th and Taylor in 17th.

In the Mercer County All-Comers meet, Somerset boys placed fifth out of 12 teams, while the girls finished sixth out of 11 teams.

In the boys' 100m, Cameron Mccaskill finished seventh with a time of 12.37, with Kris Hughes finishing ninth with a time of 12.41. Other finishers included Kevin Meija in 13th with a time of 12.64 and Jamal Tilley in 52nd.

In the boys' 200m, Hughes finished seventh with a time of 25.23, while Eli Eastham finished right behind him in eighth with a time of 25.38. Other finishers included Meija in 12th with a time of 25.92, Bryson Stone in 15th with a time of 26.60, Josh Bruner in 23rd, Jonas Blakeman in 26th and Zach Koger in 31st.

Eastham finished fourth in the boys' 400m with a time of 55.92, with Stone placing 11th with a time of 59.80.

In the boys' 800m, Cameron Albright finished 10th with a time of 2:19.26.

In the boys' 1600m, John Lackey finished 13th with a time of 5:45.59, with Cooper Neikirk finishing 16th with a time of 5:54.05.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Meija, Hughes, Bruner and Stone placed fourth with a time of 49.12.

Somerset's team of Tilley, Eastham, Mccaskill and Hughes finished third in the boys' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:38.81.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Somerset's team of Meija, Stone, Albright and Eastham finished fourth with a time of 9:48.77.

In the boys' long jump, Jackson Burgess finished 10th with a distance of 17-01, with Corban Cimala finishing 15th.

Jackson Burgess finished third in the boys' triple jump with a distance of 37-01, with Cimala placing sixth.

In the boys' pole vault, Reese Blakeman finished second with a height of 11-0, while Jonas Blakeman finished fourth.

In the boys' discus, Mccaskill finished 12th with a distance of 96-03. Other finishers included Sam Miller in 16th and Braxton Wheeler in 21st.

In the boys' shot put, Koger finished 20th with a distance of 31-10.50.

In the girls' 100m, Jaycee Cothron finished 19th with a time of 15.46. Other finishers included Jocalyn Abney in 22nd, Maliyah Childrey in 27th, Adyson Wharf in 37th, Hope Hoffman in 47th, Garrah Vanover in 51st and Katie Dye in 52nd.

Abney finished 16th in the girls' 200m with a time of 33.35. Other finishers included Wharf in 19th with a time of 33.80, Hoffman in 21st, Vanover in 27th and Dye in 28th.

In the girls' 400m, Childrey finished in third place with a time of 1:07.53.

Childrey also finished third in girls' 800m with a time of 2:57.39.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Cothron placed second with a time of 20.57.

Cothron also placed second in the girls' 300m hurdles, finishing in a time of 56.76.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Dye, Vanover, Wharf and Hoffman finished ninth with a time of 1:05.32.

Somerset's team of Childrey, Cothron, Abney and Hoffman finished sixth in the girls' 4x200m relay with a time of 2:05.91.

In the girls' high jump, Grace Burgess finished in a tie for third place with a height of 4-04.

Grace Burgess won the girls' triple jump with a distance of 35-0, marking the second straight event she's won the triple jump.

Both Southwestern and Somerset, along with Pulaski County, will travel to compete in the Williamsburg All-Comers meet on Friday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.