Southwestern girls and boys finish second at Lincoln All-Comers

May 9—All three local track and field teams were in action on Tuesday in the Lincoln County All-Comers meet, with the teams achieving varying levels of success and combining for 10 total wins.

On the boys' side, Southwestern finished second, Pulaski finished third and Somerset came in 11th.

In the boys' 100m, Pulaski's Tristan Weddle finished in sixth with a time of 11.98, with his teammate Kasen Brock finishing 10th with a time of 12.14. Other finishers included Southwestern's Dashaun Sejour in 13th with a time of 12.29, Pulaski's Logan Stamper in 14th with a time of 12.34, Southwestern's Valor Pennington in 18th with a time of 12.43, Pulaski's Hayden Vaught in 24th, Somerset's Kevin Meija in 28th, Southwestern's Aiden Whitson in 30th, Southwestern's Riley Stinson in 31st, Southwestern's Jordan Lewis in 35th, Pulaski's Gabe Haste in 37th, Southwestern's Mason Wilson in 43rd, Southwestern's Seth Dial in 52nd and Pulaski's Jeffrey Diaz in 54th.

In the boys' 200m, Southwestern's Victor Colyer finished second with a time of 23.64, while Pulaski's Jack Furr finished sixth with a time of 24.71. Other finishers included Sejour in seventh with a time of 24.91, Southwestern's Ben Coomer in 14th with a time of 25.75, Somerset's Jackson Burgess in 16th with a time of 25.90, Wilson in 18th with a time of 26.27, Stinson in 20th with a time of 26.31, Lewis in 22nd, Haste in 24th, Pulaski's Bryson Mounce in 25th, Whitson in 27th, Dial in 33rd and Diaz in 38th.

Colyer finished fourth in the boys' 400m with a time of 52.24, with Sejour finishing 12th with a time of 56.76. Other finishers included Somerset's Bryson Stone in 17th with a time of 58.36, Pulaski's Hunter Black in 24th and Somerset's Josh Bruner in 29th.

In the boys' 800m, Southwestern's Hunter Troxtle placed ninth with a time of 2:22.75, with Somerset's Cameron Albright finishing 11th with a time of 2:25.34. Other finishers included Pulaski's Abel Super in 15th with a time of 2:35.88, Somerset's John Lackey in 19th with a time of 2:43.20, Somerset's Cameron Underwood in 20th with a time of 2:43.57 and Pulaski's Landon Stevens in 22nd.

In the boys' 1600m, Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz finished in seventh place with a time of 5:01.45, while Hunter Troxtle finished 11th with a time of 5:16.63. Other finishers included Albright in 15th with a time of 5:29.45, Southwestern's Hayden Cummins in 16th with a time of 5:33.77, Abel Super in 21st, Lackey in 25th, Pulaski's Micah Super in 28th and Underwood in 30th.

Bortz finished second in the boys' 3200m with a time of 11:24.06, while Micah Super placed fifth with a time of 13:30.73.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Tristan Weddle finished third with a time of 19.04. Other finishers included Southwestern's Tyler Phelps in fourth with a time of 19.34, Pulaski's Charlie Turner in seventh with a time of 19.81 and Southwestern's Gunner Schlosser in eighth with a time of 20.35.

In the boys' 300m hurdles, Pennington finished in fourth with a time of 47.16. Other finishers included Schlosser in sixth with a time of 49.21, Phelps in eighth with a time of 49.85 and Stevens in ninth with a time of 57.47.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Pulaski's team of Tristan Weddle, Vaught, Winston Ford and Brock finished second with a time of 45.44. Somerset's team of Jackson Burgess, Meija, Bruner and Stone finished fifth with a time of 50.27. Southwestern's team of Ben Coomer, Wilson, Bryce Bateman and Michael Seiber placed eighth with a time of 51.10.

In the boys' 4x200m relay, Pulaski's team of Furr, Ford, Brock and Cohen Finley finished third with a time of 1:37.72. Southwestern's team of Michael Seiber, Ben Coomer, Bateman and Wilson finished sixth with a time of 1:45.25.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Bortz, Colyer, Ben Coomer and Drew Kelly finished second with a time of 8:43.92. Pulaski's team of Black, Micah Super, Abel Super and Stevens finished seventh with a time of 10:21.83.

Pennington won the boys' high jump with a height of 6-0. Other finishers included Finley in third, Stamper in fourth, Stone in seventh and Southwestern's Levi Taylor in eighth.

In the boys' long jump, Furr finished second with a distance of 19-04. Other finishers included Jackson Burgess in eighth, Lewis in 10th, Stinson in 19th, Somerset's Corban Cimala in 20th, Dial in 24th and Somerset's Braxton Wheeler in 28th.

Stamper won the boys' triple jump with a distance of 40-06.25. Other finishers included Jackson Burgess in fourth, Ford in eighth, Levi Taylor in 11th, Furr in 12th and Cimala in 15th.

In the boys' discus, Southwestern's Nico Pascarella finished third with a distance of 116-07. Other finishers included Pulaski's Jaxon Wells in eighth, Somerset's Sam Miller in 12th, Pulaski's Brayan Ramirez in 14th, Wheeler in 19th and Southwestern's Caiden Gensel in 26th.

In the boys' shot put, Wells finished sixth with a distance of 35-11.

On the girls' side, Southwestern finished second again, with Pulaski in third and Somerset in seventh.

In the girls' 100m, Pulaski's Emma Coomer finished third with a time of 13.49, with Somerset's Emma Midden finishing fourth with a time of 13.67. Other finishers included Pulaski's Brooklynn Sandlin in fifth with a time of 13.85, Somerset's Grace Burgess in sixth with a time of 13.86, Somerset's Hannaha Boyer in seventh with a time of 13.99, Pulaski's Lexi Lawless in 12th with a time of 14.49, Pulaski's Aubrey Richardson in 13th with a time of 14.61, Somerset's Jaycee Cothron in 19th with a time of 14.96, Southwestern's Kya Rowlands in 23rd, Pulaski's Laney Bramble in 24th, Southwestern's Kaitlyn Williams in 31st, Somerset's Adyson Wharf in 43rd, Pulaski's Marley Acton in 51st, Southwestern's Kaylee Creek in 52nd, Somerset's Garrah Vanover in 56th and Southwestern's Katie Lyons in 57th.

Emma Coomer came in second in the girls' 200m with a time of 28.05, with Southwestern's Shelby Lockard finishing third with a time of 28.30. Other finishers included Boyer in fourth with a time of 28.42, Midden in fifth with a time of 28.46, Pulaski's Maliyah Swinney in sixth with a time of 28.64, Cothron in 15th with a time of 31.05, Rowlands in 23rd, Southwestern's Reagan Butt in 29th and Creek in 36th.

In the girls' 400m, Southwestern's Olivia Huff finished in second place with a time of 1:01.71, with Pulaski's Alyssa Salyer finishing seventh with a time of 1:06.78. Other finishers included Williams in 12th with a time of 1:09.53.

In the girls' 800m, Southwestern's Shaye Seiber finished second with a time of 2:26.12, with Huff finishing third with a time of 2:36.06. Pulaski's Evelyse Tuttle finished 13th with a time of 3:24.73.

Shaye Seiber won the girls' 1600m in a time of 5:32.53. Other finishers included Pulaski's Hannah Murray in fourth with a time of 6:20.38, Southwestern's Madeline Peterson in eighth with a time of 6:31.31, Southwestern's Brylee Troxtle in 11th with a time of 6:55.58, Pulaski's Naomi Crockett in 14th with a time of 7:57.09 and Pulaski's Hailey Slaven in 15th with a time of 8:04.53.

Brylee Troxtle took home the win in the girls' 3200m with a time of 14:58.06. Other finishers included Southwestern's Nahia Galarregui in second with a time of 15:54.55, Slaven in third with a time of 17:57.47 and Crockett in fourth with a time of 18:51.16.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern's Ansley Mounce finished in seventh with a time of 20.20, with Rowlands finishing 10th with a time of 24.09.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Lockard finished third with a time of 51.32. Other finishers included Mounce in sixth with a time of 55.49, Cothron in seventh with a time of 55.98 and Pulaski's Haylee Franklin in 11th with a time of 1:00.90.

Pulaski's team of Kenzie Cupp, Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer and Sandlin won the girls' 4x100m relay with a time of 51.57. Somerset's team of Boyer, Vanover, Wharf and Cothron finished seventh with a time of 58.93. Southwestern's team of Williams, Galarregui, Emma Sears and Clare Marie Ramsey finished eighth with a time of 59.20.

In the girls' 4x200m relay, Southwestern's team of Ramsey, Williams, Mounce and Lockard finished third with a time of 1:57.36.

Southwestern's team of Shaye Seiber, Ramsey, Mounce and Huff won the girls' 4x400m relay with a time of 4:21.51.

In the girls' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Shaye Seiber, Madeline Peterson, Lockard and Huff finished in first with a time of 10:27.58.

Ramsey won the girls' high jump with a height of 4-08, with Murray finishing in fourth place.

In the girls' long jump, Swinney took first place with a distance of 15-07. Other finishers included Grace Burgess in second, Madeline Peterson in 16th and Bramble in 17th.

Swinney also won the girls' triple jump with a distance of 32-09.25.

In the girls' discus, Lawless finished in second with a distance of 113-01. Other finishers included Southwestern's Chloe Brotherton in sixth, Southwestern's Grace Shoopman in 13th, Southwestern's Claire Peterson in 19th and Pulaski's Kendall Hodge in 20th.

Lawless also placed second in the girls' shot put with a distance of 34-0. Other finishers included Brotherton in ninth, Claire Peterson in 13th, Shoopman in 15th and Hodge in 24th.

Pulaski and Somerset will next take part in the Williamsburg All-Comers meet on Friday, with all three teams scheduled to take part in their respective regional tournaments next week.