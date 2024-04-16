Southwestern flies by Lady Cards

Apr. 16—Looking to go 2-0 to start off district play this season, the Warriors hosted the Wayne County Lady Cards at the War Path on Monday evening. This game was out of reach in a hurry for Southwestern's opponents as well and even though the offense of the Cards got going late, it wasn't enough to stop this one from ending early as the Warriors were victorious 17-7 in five innings.

Zoie Lowery led the way with four RBI's on a 2-4 evening along with a home run. Kylie Dalton added three RBI's, with Jordyn McDonald, Brynn Troxell, Macie Gwin and Danielle Taylor each hitting in two RBI's. Abigail Whitescarver added another RBI. Troxell had two doubles in the win, with Whitescarver and Gwin each hitting one. Whitescarver, Troxell and McDonald all each had two stolen bases, with Taylor and Dalton adding one apiece. McDonald earned the win on the mound, going four and two-third innings while allowing seven runs on 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Jayla Singleton earned the save, pitching the final one-third inning and allowing just one hit. Wayne County was led by freshman Sadiebelle Healan with three RBI's.

Southwestern improves to 11-5 for the season and will be on the road Tuesday to take on McCreary Central before returning to the War Path on Thursday to host the Pulaski County Lady Maroons in a rivalry clash.