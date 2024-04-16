Southwestern falls to Russell County

Apr. 15—The Southwestern Warriors welcomed in Russell County on Friday evening and were playing some solid baseball after winning their past two games. Unfortunately, Southwestern was matched up against a Russell County team that had only dropped two games so far this season and after struggling on the offensive end in the game, couldn't muster enough runs to win as they fell to the Lakers 3-0.

Jonas Gallagher led the way for the Warriors with three out of their four hits in the ball game, including a double, with Michael Miller getting the lone other hit. Wyatt Morgan started the game on the mound and earned the loss with two innings pitched, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Gallagher also pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Jayce Gager threw for the final two innings, allowing no runs and no hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Sophomore Carter Stapp led Russell County with two RBI's and a home run.

Southwestern falls to 4-9 and will begin a district series at home against Wayne County on Monday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.