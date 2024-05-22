Southwestern earns trip to region with win over McCreary

May 21—Despite having beaten the Raiders in their two meetings this season, McCreary Central was, at least record-wise, the better team heading into their clash in the 48th District semifinals on Monday. However, the hosting school knew that the third time would be the charm and how sweet it was, as the Warriors advanced to the district title game with a 12-2 victory over McCreary Central that took just five innings to go final.

Jonas Gallagher had three RBI's to help lead the Warriors to the win, with Jonah Brock, Jayce Gager and Daniel Case each adding two RBI's apiece. Gager and Clifton Sawyers each had two stolen bases, with Jackson Couch and Gallagher adding one each. Wyatt Morgan earned the win on the mound, going four and one-third innings while allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Gager closed out the game and pitched the final two outs, striking out one batter in the process.

Southwestern improves to 13-20 with the win and have clinched a spot in the 12th Region Tournament. They will take on Wayne County in the district title game on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.