Southwestern earns sweep of Cougars with dominant win

Apr. 25—Southwestern, fresh off a dominating 15-0 victory over Somerset Christian on Monday, took on the Cougars once again on Tuesday in their district series finale. This one didn't end as quickly, but it was still the same result in the end as the Warriors were victorious via the mercy rule 15-0 in four innings of action.

Pierce Jasper led the way for the Warriors with four RBI's while going 3-3 from the plate, with two of the hits being triples. Jayden Taylor added three RBI's, while Jonah Brock, Michael Miller and Jayce Gager added two apiece. Hunter Lewis had one RBI of his own. Clifton Sawyers had three stolen bases in the game, with Miller adding two and Jackson Couch adding one. Wyatt Morgan earned the win on the mound, going two innings and allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. Lewis pitched two innings in relief, also allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

Southwestern improves to 6-13 and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Mercer County and Friday when they host Casey County.

Isaiah Hensley and Austin Doan had a hit apiece for the Cougars in the loss, with those being the only two hits Somerset Christian came away with. Hensley also added a stolen base and had the loss on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing 11 runs on 12 hits with one walk. Shadrach Barnett pitched an inning in relief, allowing four runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Somerset Christian falls to 5-12 and will be back in action on Friday against Whitefield Academy in the KCAC Tournament.

