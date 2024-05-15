Southwestern earns bounce-back win over Danville

May 14—Seeking momentum in the last week of the regular season, the Southwestern Warriors traveled to Danville to take on the Admirals on Monday. It was a complete performance for the Warriors as well, as after a scoreless first three innings, Southwestern pulled away for a 7-1 victory.

Michael Miller had four RBI's and a home run in the win, with Jackson Couch, Wyatt Morgan and Hunter Lewis each adding an RBI apiece. Morgan also added a home run. Daniel Case, Jayce Gager, Jonas Gallagher, Pierce Jasper, Miller and Morgan all had a stole base in the contest. Cameron Shipp earned the win on the mound, going five innings while allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts. Gallagher pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Southwestern improves to 12-18 and will next host Corbin on Tuesday weather-permitting, before traveling to South Laurel to face off against the Cardinals in their regular season finale.

