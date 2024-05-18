Southwestern drops regular season finale to South Laurel

May 17—Southwestern, looking to build some positive momentum for themselves, traveled to South Laurel on Thursday to finish off their regular season schedule. However, the Warriors struggled across the finish line in this one, as they couldn't keep up with the Cardinals in a 12-2 loss in five innings.

Jackson Couch had the lone RBI for the Warriors in their loss, with Cameron Shipp, Michael Miller and Daniel Case also adding hits. Wyatt Morgan had the loss on the mound, going two innings while allowing five runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Jayden Taylor went one inning, allowing four runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. Jayce Gager pitched the final one and one-third innings, allowing three runs on three hits with one walk. South Laurel was led by junior Keaton Creech with three RBI's.

Southwestern concludes regular season play with a record of 12-20. The Warriors will begin their postseason journey on Monday, as they host McCreary Central in the 48th District Tournament at 8 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.