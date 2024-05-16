Southwestern dropped by Corbin

May 16—The Warriors, fresh off a road win over Danville, returned home on Tuesday to take on the Corbin Redhounds for the second time in a week. The Redhounds won the game last week 5-1 but Southwestern's defense wasn't as strong this time around, as the Warriors fell 15-1 in five innings of action.

Cameron Shipp had the lone RBI for the Warriors in the game, with Jonah Brock and Pierce Jasper also adding hits. Jasper earned the loss on the mound, going one inning while allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout. Hunter Lewis went two innings, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks. Michael Miller closed out the game, pitching the final two innings while allowing six runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout. Corbin was led by senior Mikey Neal with four RBI's and two home runs.

Southwestern falls to 12-19 and will conclude the regular season on Thursday with a road contest at South Laurel, before beginning their postseason run on Monday as they host the 48th District Tournament. They are scheduled to play McCreary Central in the semifinals.

