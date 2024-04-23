Southwestern downs Cougars in three innings

Apr. 23—Southwestern and Somerset Christian faced off for the first time this baseball season on Monday and with the Warriors in a bit of a free fall as of late, it looked like the Cougars may have had a slight edge heading into the game. However, that didn't end up being the truth in the slightest, as Southwestern used their home field advantage to good use and allowed just two hits as the Warriors were able to win 15-0 in just three innings of action.

Daniel Case had three RBI's to lead the way for the Warriors, with Wyatt Morgan, Jayden Taylor, Cameron Shipp and Jayce Gager each batting in two RBI's apiece. Jackson Couch, Jonas Gallagher and Pierce Jasper each had one RBI, with Jonah Brock getting a hit, meaning every single batter that came to the plate for the Warriors had at least one hit. Daniel Case, Couch, Gager and Taylor each had a double in the win. Jasper stole two bases, with Couch adding one of his own. Shipp earned the win on the mound, going the full three innings and allowing just two hits with no runs while walking two and striking out five.

Isaiah Hensley and Gavin Lewis each had one hit for the Cougars, with Hensley and Joshua Ray making it to base following walks. Jackson Case earned the loss on the mound, allowing 15 runs on 11 hits with nine walks.

Southwestern improves to 5-13, with Somerset Christian falling to 5-11. Both teams are scheduled to play again on Tuesday.

