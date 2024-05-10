Southwestern defeats Green County on walk-off single

May 9—The Southwestern Warrior softball team had a dramatic end to their Tuesday home contest against Green County. Trailing by two runs entering the bottom of the seventh, a walk-off RBI single from Arabella Lowery gave the Warriors a 6-5 victory for their third-straight win.

Zoie Lowery led the way with two RBI's in the contest, with Kylie Dalton, Abigail Whitescarver, Jordyn McDonald and Arabella Lowery each adding one RBI apiece. Whitescarver and Zoie Lowery each hit a home run in the victory, with Chloe Carroll adding a stolen base. Whitescarver went six innings in her start on the mound, allowing five runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. McDonald earned the win, pitching a flawless final inning with no hits. Green County was led by three different batters with an RBI apiece.

Southwestern improves to 19-8 and will next travel to Whitley County on Friday before hosting the Don Franklin Classic on Saturday. They will take on Casey County at 12:45 p.m. and Clinton County at 4:15 p.m.