Southwestern completes comeback against Jaguars

May 6—The Southwestern Warriors were trailing by one run heading into the final inning against North Laurel on Friday and were able to snag a victory from the jaws of defeat on the road, as an RBI single from Jackson Couch gave them what would be the winning run in an 8-7 win.

Wyatt Morgan and Daniel Case each had two RBI's to lead the Warriors, with Couch, Jayce Gager and Hunter Lewis each adding one RBI apiece. Jonah Brock, Pierce Jasper and Cameron Shipp each had a hit as well. Case added two stolen bases in the contest, with Couch adding one of his own. Jasper got the start on the mound and went three innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Michael Miller pitched two innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Gager ultimately earned the win on the mound, pitching the final two innings and allowing just one hit with three walks and one strikeout. North Laurel was led by sophomore Eli Holt with three RBI's.

Southwestern improves to 10-16 and will host Rockcastle County on Monday, before traveling to Clay County on Tuesday, with all games weather permitting.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.