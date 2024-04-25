Southwestern can't find rhythm in loss to South Laurel

Apr. 22—Following a disappointing 10-0 loss to Pulaski County on Thursday, the Southwestern Warriors were once again home at the War Path on Friday, welcoming in the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. It was once again a tough game for them and a game that they struggled to find any sense of offensive momentum in, as they fell to the Cards 10-0 in five innings of action.

Brynn Troxell, Lexi Martin and Hanah Ellis were the lone Warriors to get a hit in the ball game, with Troxell adding a stolen base. Jordyn McDonald had the loss on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing eight runs on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout. Abigail Whitescarver pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout. South Laurel was led by freshman Emmie Rice with three RBI's and a home run, with freshman starting pitcher Kenzie Williams allowing just three hits in a shutout.

Southwestern falls to 12-7 and will square off with Wayne County on the road on Monday before returning home on Tuesday to welcome in the McCreary Central Lady Raiders.