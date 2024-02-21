Southwestern Athletic Conference announces football media day date

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has scheduled its football media day for July 16, it was announced Wednesday.

The 12 SWAC head coaches and two players from each school will attend, starting at 10 a.m. CT at the Sheraton Birmingham in Alabama, to discuss the 2024 season.

The preseason all-conference teams will be revealed, as well as the projected order of finish.

At media day last year, Jackson State was picked to finish second in the East Division behind eventual champ Florida A&M. The Rattlers won the SWAC title by defeating Prairie View 35-14 and won the Black national championship by beating Howard University 30-26 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor led his team to a 7-4 record in his first season.

Before taking over as head coach, Taylor served as the JSU wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator. The Tigers made the Cricket Celebration Bowl in 2021 and 2022, but lost to South Carolina State and North Carolina Central, respectively.

