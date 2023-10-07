Southwest Missouri's top high school football performers of Week 7

Here are our top performers from the seventh week of the 2023 high school football season.

Cash Pomeroy, Marionville

Pomeroy looked like one of the most impressive players in the area in his 148-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 42-6 win over previously unbeaten Sarcoxie. This sophomore is listed at 6-foot-2, 240 (!!!) pounds and those measurables would shock you if you saw how fast he moves. He looks like the next great football player to come out of Marionville.

Kolbey Ballowe, Logan-Rogersville

The Wildcats have had to reshape their offense a little bit and going to Ballowe has been a very good idea. Ballowe is a big, physical back who no one wants to try and get in front of. Marshfield certainly didn't want to get in his way as he rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 41-19 win. The Wildcats are playing really good football right now for a team that lost its starting quarterback to an ACL tear.

Kyle Eidson, Camdenton

Eidson has turned himself into a big-time weapon for the Lakers' offense and he continued to look the part in a win over Hillcrest. The 6-foot-3 receiver caught four passes for 98 yards and a score — giving him seven touchdowns this season. He's now scored at least one touchdown in each of the Lakers' last four games.

Dylan Rebura and Malachi Rider, Nixa

The Eagles' backfield is loaded and it featured a two-headed monster in a 47-19 win over Willard on Thursday night. Dylan Rebura had the most yardage with 138 yards and two touchdowns. Malachi Rider went for 110 yards and added four touchdowns to give him 15 this season. Rider's scored multiple touchdowns in five of the Eagles' seven wins.

Quin Renfro, Joplin

The Eagles went 0-3 through the roughest part of their schedule and they finally got back in the winning column with a 37-13 victory over Carl Junction. Their South Dakota State-bound running back proved to be a major difference as he rushed for nearly 200 yards while scoring three touchdowns with one coming through the air.

Ian Ngugi, Lamar

In a low-scoring game between two of the area's elite teams, one of the Tigers teams between Lamar and Nevada was going to need a big play. Ngugi, who has shown over the years that he's capable of making such big plays, came away with the biggest. His 68-yard touchdown return late in the first half proved to be enough for Lamar in what turned out to be a 14-0 victory.

Wyatt Woods, Republic

Woods has been putting up monster numbers this season and he put together a pretty phenomenal night in a 35-25 win over Branson. The senior quarterback rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team to a potential Central Ozark Conference title bout next week with Nixa. If those numbers weren't good enough, he threw a touchdown pass to his favorite target James Rexroat.

