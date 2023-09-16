Southwest Missouri's top high school football performers of Week 4

Here are our top performers from the fourth week of the 2023 high school football season.

Braden Dodson, Mount Vernon

When in doubt, Mount Vernon gives the ball to Dodson and he erases all doubt. He rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. You also heard his name over the speakers for most of the night while collecting tackle after tackle for one of the better defenses in the area.

Cameron Wray, Logan-Rogersville

The Wildcats might not have gotten the win but Wray was really impressive. The Wildcats' defensive back came down with two interceptions which included one returned for a touchdown that went for about 60 yards. He's one of the more underappreciated players in the area.

Jax Glendenning, Lebanon

We write every week that Glendenning is going to be a News-Leader Player of the Year candidate. It's getting to the point where we might as well hand it to him now. Glendenning has broken out this season and has made it known he's one of the best all-around football players in the area. He rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns in a statement win over Bolivar to take control of the Ozark Conference.

Briggs Hughston, West Plains

It's been an emotional week in West Plains with Connor Lair, one of the great players in its program's history, being diagnosed with cancer. The West Plains community came together and raised a ton of money toward Lair's recovery and the Zizzers came out with a win on the field. Hughston was a big reason for it as he scored three touchdowns.

Kellen Lair, Fair Grove

Lair found himself in the endzone five more times in a blowout win over Forsyth. The victory put the Eagles in the driver's seat for the Mid-Lakes Conference.

Brodie Probert, Seneca

Seneca's defense is elite and Probert helped it get one of the biggest wins anyone in the area will be able to achieve this year. Probert had a pair of interceptions in the game including one returned for a touchdown.

James Rexroat, Republic

The dude's a beast. He caught three passes for 81 yards and a touchdown as Republic bounced back from last week's loss to Webb City.

Gabe Johnson, Webb City

Johnson stepped up for the Cardinals when they were banged up at running back. Breckin Galardo is expected to miss some time but Johnson helped ease the blow. He scored three touchdowns with one being on a 97-yard kick return, the other being on a reception and the other being a 28-yard run. He rushed for 91 yards.

