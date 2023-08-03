Here are southwest Missouri high school football's new names to know heading into 2023

When the 2023 high school football season kicks off, there will be a new batch of names that we’re going to get to know as they break out as stars across the area.

After communicating with coaches and knowing the talent that’s coming through in the area, we gathered a list of players who have opportunities to stand out this year.

Last year’s list included Talan Chandler (Nevada), Braden Dodson (Mount Vernon), Aiden Simpson (West Plains), AK Rael (Strafford) and others as they broke out as some of the best players at their positions.

Who’s next?

Tyrique Brooks, Central

Making the move from Waynesville, Brooks will continue to solidify Central as one of the top boys’ basketball teams in the area but he’s going to have an impact on the football field as well. Brooks is a freaky athlete with some ridiculous hops. He showcased his leaping ability during the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions slam dunk contest and when being targeted in the back of the endzone by his quarterbacks. Central might be more talented this year and Brooks is going to have an opportunity to put up some big numbers.

Jace Bolin, Reeds Spring

Bolin saw some time last season at running back for the Wolves when their starter was out with an injury. With Preston Blubaugh now graduated, Bolin should be pushed into a more premiere role. He rushed for 521 yards for an average of 4.6 yards per carry last season. Defensively, he’ll remain on the field making one of the better safety duos in the state alongside James Dowdy. He had 81 total tackles last season and an interception.

Trey Christian, Kickapoo

Teammate Shaun Campbell grabbed our headlines in the summer because he’s attracted a Division I offer and has been a noted standout at different prospect camps. Christian is someone we’ve heard about behind the scenes who has a ton of talent and is ready to make a jump. Christian is fast as a 6-foot-1 receiver who clocks in a consistent 4.8-second 40-yard dash and he plays even faster. He had 21 catches as a junior for 284 yards and three touchdowns. It would be a surprise if those numbers don’t take a leap.

Kade Durnin, Camdenton

Another Durnin is ready to take over and be the star of Camdenton’s offense. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Durnin be moved to starting quarterback following the graduation of Bear Shore. Durnin had a few looks behind center last season when he completed 39 of 57 passes for 444 yards for nine touchdowns and an interception. Shore left some big shoes to fill but we know the Durnin brothers are special athletes and he’ll be capable of keeping the Lakers as an Ozark Conference contender.

Chase Hamme, Kickapoo

The Chiefs WR Shaun Campbell and QB Chase Hamme (11) celebrate a touchdown during Kickapoo’s game with the Camdenton Lakers at Kickapoo on September 2, 2022.

Hamme steps behind center in the Chiefs’ offense following the departure of Kylan Mabins to Glendale. He’s going to have a pair of great receivers to work with including Campbell and Christian who both could end up Division I recruits by the end of their high school careers. The junior has shown the ability to make quick reads and fit the ball into tight spaces down the middle of the field. His ability to throw deep should be showcased a lot this year with his talented receivers.

Adam McKnight, Nixa

A name to keep an eye on at Nixa with its starting quarterback battle is a younger 6-foot-4 player in the Class of 2027. McKnight recently attended a Mac Jones QB camp in Texas along with head coach John Perry and the two quarterbacks, the head coach said, were competing for the starting job this year. Seniors Drew Blevins and Nate Uber had been splitting reps at the junior varsity level with Perry saying the two were good enough to start at quarterback for the Eagles last season but they had a solid senior in Connor Knatcal. With the position not solidified just yet, McKnight is a name we’ve heard as one to keep an eye on with a strong arm and someone the Eagles can get valuable experience early on when he could be the starter come 2024 and 2025.

Dylan Rebura, Nixa

Rebura moves to the starting running back spot in Nixa’s offense following the graduation of News-Leader Player of the Year Ramone Green. He saw some time last season while carrying the ball 54 times for 485 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. Like Green was before him, Rebura is a patient back who knows how to follow his blocks. He’s got enough speed to make players miss and he’ll benefit from Nixa having one of the best offensive lines in the area. It’s Rebura’s turn and he has an opportunity to turn into one of the area’s best backs.

Brayden Thorburn, Ava

Thorburn is a defensive lineman for the Bears who only played three games last season before going down to injury. The Bears expect him to step in and be a disruptive pass rusher as a lengthy player who has good burst en route to the quarterback.

Caden White, Republic

Another pass-rusher who was injured last season, the Tigers are excited to have a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end back into the mix. Republic head coach Ryan Cornelsen expects Whtie to have an impact year as he makes his way to the pass-rushing rotation.

Alex Wilkerson, Lamar

The next Wilkerson to be a top-tier player for the Tigers could be Alex as he heads into his junior year. He got some playing time at quarterback behind area standout Joel Beshore by completing 10 of 18 passes for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran the ball 60 times for 305 yards and six scores. Defensively, he was among the team's leaders with 61 tackles with 39 being solo. Wilkerson's speed stands out and he's someone who will deliver a big hit on opponents in the open field. It wouldn't be a surprise if he jumps into the Dominant Dozen conversation by the end of the year.

