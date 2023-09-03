Here are your Southwest Missouri high school football power rankings after Week 2

Our high school football power rankings following the second week of the 2023 regular season are here.

News-Leader reporter Wyatt Wheeler ranked more than 50 teams in southwest Missouri before cutting the list down to 25. The following five teams who barely missed the cut will be listed alphabetically as teams that are on the outside looking in.

Among the considered factors in the rankings:

Watching the teams play

Previous rankings

Previous results

Season success

Conversations

Note that rankings don't necessarily mean a Class 1 team ranked higher than a Class 6 team would beat them head-to-head, but the rankings show dominance by class.

Here are the rankings after the second week of the year.

Southwest Missouri Top 25 after Week 2

1. Seneca (2-0) (Previous Week: 1) Beat Catholic 62-0. Week 3 vs. Cassville.

2. Lamar (2-0) (PW: 2) Beat Logan-Rogersville 34-14. Week 3 @ Monett.

3. Lebanon (2-0) (PW: 3) Beat Hillcrest 56-7. Week 3 @ Kickapoo.

4. Nixa (2-0) (PW: 5) Beat Neosho 46-17. Week 3 vs. Carthage.

5. Ava (2-0) (PW: 7) Beat Strafford 38-7. Week 3 @ Mountain Grove.

6. Joplin (2-0) (PW: 6) Beat Willard 28-14. Week 3 vs. Ozark.

7. Mount Vernon (2-0) (PW: 8) Beat Monett 42-7. Week 3 vs. Aurora.

8. Nevada (2-0) (PW: 10) Beat Reeds Spring 46-19. Week 3 @ East Newton.

9. Republic (2-0) (PW: 9) Beat Ozark 41-14. Week 3 vs. Webb City.

10. Marionville (2-0) (PW: 11) Beat Willow Springs 70-6. Week 3 @ Lighthouse.

11. Bolivar (2-0) (PW: 12) Beat Rolla 35-0. Week 3 vs. Parkview.

12. Kickapoo (2-0) (PW: 13) Beat Camdenton 38-21. Week 3 vs. Lebanon.

13. Reeds Spring (1-1) (PW: 4) Lost Nevada 46-19. Week 3 @ Catholic.

14. Webb City (1-1) (PW: 17) Beat Carl Junction 47-28. Week 3 @ Republic.

15. West Plains (1-1) (PW: 18) Beat Glendale 21-7. Week 3 @ Hillcrest.

16. Fair Grove (2-0) (PW: 19) Beat Central 54-10. Week 3 @ Skyline.

17. Strafford (1-1) (PW: 14) Lost to Ava 38-7. Week 3 vs. St. Francis Borgia.

18. Ash Grove (2-0) (PW: 24) Beat Lighthouse 20-18. Week 3 @ Stockton.

19. Logan-Rogersville (1-1) (PW: 16) Lost to Lamar 34-14. Week 3 @ McDonald County.

20. Camdenton (1-1) (PW: 15) Lost to Kickapoo 38-21. Week 3 vs. Waynesville.

21. McDonald County (1-1) (PW: NR) Beat Marshfield 34-14. Week 3 vs. Logan-Rogersville.

22. Mountain View (0-2) (PW: 20) Lost to Adrian 46-28. Week 3 @ Thayer.

23. Glendale (1-1) (PW: 21) Lost to West Plains 21-7. Week 3 @ Rolla.

24. Cassville (2-0) (PW: NR) Beat Aurora 22-19. Week 3 @ Seneca.

25. Carthage (0-2) (PW: 22) Lost to Branson 28-14. Week 3 @ Nixa.

Dropped out: Monett (23), Central (25)

Outside looking in (alphabetically): Central, Forsyth, Ozark, Sarcoxie, Stockton

