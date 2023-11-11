Southwest Missouri high school football district championship takeaways and scores

The state quarterfinals are set (outside of Class 1) and district championship trophies were handed out across the state on Friday night.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the area and some early things to look for next week.

Republic beats Lebanon for first district championship since 2005

The resurgence of the Republic football program has been building over the last few seasons and its biggest milestone of the Ryan Cornelsen era happened Friday night.

The Tigers are district champions for the first time since 2005 after holding off Lebanon in a 35-32 thriller. Republic is state quarterfinal bound for the first time since 1995 and it will host Helias Catholic on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Republic made a defensive stand in the last minute to hold off the Yellowjackets after they recovered an onside kick. The Tigers saw quarterback Wyatt Woods make the plays they needed him to throughout a ball-control-style game that Republic has perfected.

Ava, Seneca set up quarterfinal meeting between area powers

Two teams we've had ranked among our best in the area all season will meet in the state quarterfinals.

Ava will host Seneca for a matchup between the South Central Association and Big 8 West champions. Both put together overwhelming victories on Friday night to advance.

Seneca's 49-21 win over Big 8 East champion Mount Vernon has it in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row. It advanced to the Class 2 semifinals last year and came up short against runner-up Lamar. Seneca is now in Class 3.

Ava's bounceback season continued with a 45-10 win over SCA foe Mountain Grove. The Bears went 6-4 last year with a first-round exit.

Marionville, Portageville set up Class 1 slugfest

The top two ranked teams in Class 1 will meet next week in a district championship.

Top-ranked Marionville continued its excellence with a 44-6 win over Cabool. The six points were the first the Comets have allowed since Oct. 6. They have still yet to allow more than eight points in a single game.

Portageville took care of Thayer with a 49-8 win. The school from the bootheel will make its way over to the area with a 10-1 record with its lone loss coming in a 35-34 defeat against Class 4 Savannah.

What did we learn about the new Central Ozark Conference in districts?

The new-look Central Ozark Conference will begin next year but we learned plenty about what to expect from the league when it adds a few Ozark Conference teams going into next year.

Republic's 35-32 win over Lebanon on Friday night saw one of the two second-place teams out of the current COC beat the undefeated champion to come out of the OC.

We also saw Joplin take care of Kickapoo in the district semifinals last week before falling to Nixa on Friday night in the district title game. The Chiefs were 8-1 in the regular season and lost to a Joplin squad that went 6-3 in COC regular season play with the caveat that Quin Renfro was banged up for a few of Joplin's losses and was healthy against the Chiefs.

Ozark against Waynesville? Ozark won 13-12. Even outgoing COC member Branson, who is headed to the Ozark Mountain Conference, beat Glendale by three before giving Lebanon a nail-biter. That's the same Branson team that went 4-5 in COC play during the regular season.

The current COC teams are a bit more advanced than the ones entering the league out of the soon-to-be-defunct Ozark Conference. That's something we thought would be the case but the proof is now in the results. We'll see how this plays out starting in August.

Quick hits

McDonald County's 40-21 over Bolivar gave the Mustangs their first district championship in program history. The top four teams out of the Big 8 West are quarterfinal-bound.

Webb City's decisive 42-7 win over Carthage avenged a loss from earlier in the season. The Cardinals had nearly 500 yards of offense in the game.

Area district championship results

Class 1, District 1 (district semifinals)

Marionville 44, Cabool 6

Portageville 49, Thayer 8

Class 2, District 4

Fair Grove 26, Strafford 10

Class 2, District 5

Lamar 35, Adrian 18

Class 3, District 5

Ava 45, Mountain Grove 10

Class 3, District 6

Seneca 49, Mount Vernon 21

Class 4, District 6

McDonald County 40, Bolivar 21

Class 4, District 7

Nevada 33, Carl Junction 13

Class 5, District 6

Republic 35, Lebanon 32

Class 5, District 7

Webb City 42, Carthage 7

Class 6, District 5

Nixa 56, Joplin 34

Area state quarterfinal matchups

Dates and times for all games weren't immediately available on Friday night. We will update this in a story later in the week. State quarterfinal games are typically on Saturday unless teams agree to play Friday.

Class 1, District 1 (district championship)

Portageville @ Marionville

Class 2

Fair Grove @ Father Tolton

Lafayette County @ Lamar

Class 3

Seneca @ Ava

Class 4

Jefferson City @ McDonald County

Nevada @ Kearney (Saturday)

Class 5

Helias Catholic @ Republic (Saturday)

Grain Valley @ Webb City

Class 6

Nixa @ Rockhurst (Friday)

