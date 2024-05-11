Southwest District softball tourney to be played at Richlands

May 11—RICHLANDS, Va. — The Southwest District softball tournament will be played at regular season champion Richlands next week.

A satellite site game will get the proceedings moving on Monday, with No. 5 Graham traveling to face No. 4 Tazewell in a 5 p.m. game.

On Thursday, action moves to Rhonda Blevins Field in Richlands. Third-seeded Marion will face second-seeded Lebanon in a 5:30 p.m. game. Richlands will face Monday's winner in a 7:30 p.m. nightcap.

The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, preceded by a 5:30 p.m. consolation game.