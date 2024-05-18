Southwest District boys and girls soccer championships, consolation, moved to Monday

May 18—EAST RIVER — The Southwest District boys and girls soccer tournament championship matches that had been previously slated for tomorrow will instead be played on Monday.

All matches will be played at East River Soccer Complex.

The Southwest District girls soccer tournament finals will kick off at 6 p.m. pitting top-seeded Graham versus Virginia High. The regular season champion G-Girls advanced to the title game with an 8-0 victory over Lebanon in Thursday's semifinals.

Ella Dales scored six goals while Emmy Spaulding and Nathaly Du scored a goal apiece.

Virginia High advanced to the girls title game with a 4-0 victory against Marion, on Thursday,

The SWD Boys tournament championship match will be played at 8 p.m., with regular season champion Graham taking on Marion. The G-Men advanced to the title match in a 2-1 win over Lebanon, on Thursday night.

Blake Graham and Lucas Nash each scored a goal for Graham. Dennis Thomas had an assist and Tristan Brown had a save and Jacob Toney led the defense, collecting a non-goalie save along the way.

Marion advanced to the boys title match courtesy a 2-0 win over Richlands on Thursday.

Monday's girls tournament consolation match between Lebanon and Marion will kick off at 2 p.m.

The boys tournament consolation match between Lebanon and Richlands will begin at 4 p.m.