Southwest District boys and girls soccer tournaments here next week

May 10—EAST RIVER — Boys and girls high school soccer will converge on the Bluefield end of Tazewell County next week as the Southwest District boys and girls soccer tournaments are played at East River Soccer Complex.

Both tournaments begin on Tuesday with satellite site matches at four different sites, however.

In the SWD girls soccer bracket, Lebanon travels to face Richlands in a 6:30 p.m. game at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richland, Va. Elsewhere, the Tazewell girls will travel to Oak Point Elementary School to take on Marion in a 6 p.m. game.

In the boys' bracket on Monday, Tazewell travels to Lebanon Middle School for a 6 p.m. game with the Pioneers. Meanwhile, Richlands will travel to Gene Malcolm Stadium in Bristol, Va. to take on Virginia High in a 6 p.m. match.

Action in both tournaments moves to East River Soccer Complex on Thursday, May 16.

Girls action begins with a 1 p.m. showdown between No. 2 Virginia High and the Tazewell-Marion winner. Top-seeded Graham will face either Richlands or Lebanon in a 5:30 p.m. match.

Boys competition kicks off at 3:15 p.m. with a clash between No. 2 Marion and either Richlands or Virginia High. The top-seeded G-Men will face either Lebanon or Tazewell in a 7:45 p.m. game.

The boys and girls tournament finals will be played at East River on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

The boys finals will begin Saturday with a 4 p.m. consolation match followed by a 6 p.m. championship match. The girls finals will begin Monday with a 5 p.m. consolation game followed by a 7 p.m. girls championship game.