Southwest Airlines to fly nonstop to Detroit for UT-Michigan game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans cheering on the Longhorns at this year’s UT-Michigan game now have another nonstop option to make the journey.

Southwest Airlines will offer two nonstop flights ahead of the game on Sept. 7. Flights will depart Austin at 11:40 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5 and 6, and will land at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) at 3:35 p.m. local time. The airport is about 25 miles east of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. Two returning flights will leave on Sunday, Sept. 8 — one leaving Detroit at 9 a.m. and arriving in Austin at 10:55 a.m., and the other leaving at 4:55 p.m. and arriving at 6:50 p.m.

The route is one of several that Southwest will operate to shuttle fans this football season. The airlines will also fly to Austin from Atlanta for the Oct. 19 game against Georgia.

This will be only the second time that the Longhorns have faced the Michigan Wolverines. The teams met in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 2005, with UT winning 38-37.

Delta Air Lines also operates nonstop AUS-DTW flights as part of its regular scheduled service. Delta announced last month special nonstop service for UT’s game against Arkansas. The airline will also fly nonstop to Austin from Gainesville, Tampa, Orlando and Lexington for the home games against Florida and Kentucky.

