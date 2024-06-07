Southwest Airlines adds flights out of KCI for Chiefs away games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines added flights at Kansas City International Airport for some of the Kansas City Chiefs away games.

The airline announced on Thursday that it would be adding 42 new flights to accommodate travel around 21 NFL games in the first 15 weeks of the 2024–25 season.

Of the 42 new flights, four were added to and from Kansas City, including week 1 against Baltimore, week 5 against New Orleans, week 8 in Las Vegas and week 11 in Buffalo.

Days before and after the games, fans should check Southwest.com for available flights. Click here for a full schedule for the Chiefs 2024–2025 season.

