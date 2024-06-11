Southwest adds extra flight to help LSU fans get to Las Vegas for season opener against USC

If you’re an LSU fan looking to make the trek out west to Las Vegas for the season opener against the USC Trojans, Southwest Airlines may have just made your life a little bit easier.

In anticipation of increased traffic to Las Vegas the weekend of the game, which will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, the airline announced an extra flight service between New Orleans and Las Vegas on Aug. 29 and 30, as well as a return flight to New Orleans on Sept. 2 and 3.

This will be the fifth season in a row that LSU begins the year against a power conference opponent, and it will be the third consecutive season it opens with a neutral site contest.

Kickoff between LSU and USC is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

