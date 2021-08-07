Southwell offers virtual visits to enhance patient access

Aug. 7—TIFTON — Southwell is now offering Southwell Connect, a virtual visit program for some physician and advanced practice provider appointments.

"Save time and see your Southwell provider from the comfort of your own home," Dr. Cameron Nixon, chief transformation officer for Southwell, said in a news release. "All you need is a smartphone, tablet or computer with a Wi-Fi connection. Virtual visits are private, secure and easy to use."

In addition to Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton and Southwell Medical in Adel, Southwell's network of care includes clinics and outpatient centers in Tifton, Adel, Ashburn, Moultrie, Nashville, Ocilla, Sylvester and Valdosta.

"Consumers expect convenience with just about everything they do these days — from streaming movies to shopping online," Nixon said. "But many people don't realize that seeing a doctor may be just as easy."

Virtual visits, or telehealth, are helping to make access to health care more expedient. Instead of having to go to a provider's office and sit in a waiting room, patients can have basic check-ups conducted over their mobile device or computer. This also can help patients save time and expense by not having to leave school or work for an appointment.

"This is especially important in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtual visits help minimize exposure to the virus," Nixon said. "Virtual visits can also improve quality and help prevent costly downstream events, such as ER visits and hospital admissions."

Virtual office visits are simply provider/patient interactions that occur via e-mail, text or through a web-based portal. They offer patients an alternative way to communicate with their providers regarding health issues that do not require face-to-face contact, such as simple urinary tract infections, upper respiratory infections, or routine follow-up of chronic diseases.

"Talk to your Southwell provider to see if a virtual visit is available and appropriate for your next visit," Nixon said. "Most of our practices are also accepting new patients."

In addition to provider clinics, services such as the TRMC Diabetes Learning Center and Hospice of Tift Area are also offering virtual visits.

Visit www.mysouthwell.com/connect to view a list of participating Southwell Connect providers and services.