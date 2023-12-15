Southside Speedway: Will racing return to 47-acre property? Here's the latest...

Signs advocating to Save Southside Speedway at the 2022 Field Day of the Past car show in Amelia.

MIDLOTHIAN — Will racing return to the 47-acre Southside Speedway property? It just may, if the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors gets its way.

The Board formally announced Wednesday it is requesting the county’s Economic Development Authority [EDA] enter into negotiations for a ground lease with Competitive Racing Investments LLC. The registered agent on file for this company is Ernest M. O'Neill Jr. of Chesterfield.

Lin O’Neill, a former racecar driver, can often be spotted at events around the Tri-Cities campaigning to save Southside Speedway. O'Neill asks people to think about how much money the family-friendly venue has brought into Chesterfield County and the state of Virginia.

“I want to say thank you to my fellow board members and to members of the public who I know have been looking for movement on this item for some time,” Chris Winslow, Clover Hill District Supervisor, said. “I think we’re at a place where we can hopefully move forward and put something in front of the Economic Development Authority that makes sense for everyone.”

Recognizing the shuttered racetrack’s historic character and sentimental value, the EDA acquired the property at the request of the Board of Supervisors in June 2021 to secure a strategically located site in a growing sports tourism corridor, prevent it from being redeveloped under its existing zoning with any number of intensive, incompatible uses, and preserve the possibility of a return to racing.

Since then, Chesterfield has sought to identify an interested private-sector vendor with the wherewithal to invest in needed enhancements to Southside Speedway’s facilities and the expertise to operate the track in a financially sustainable manner.

“This has been a long time coming,” Kevin P. Carroll, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said. “I want to thank those who participated in the process to bring proposals forward. We absolutely look forward to a time where the racetrack is back open and we have racing again in Chesterfield County.”

Under the terms of a ground lease agreement, the county would retain ownership of the entire Southside Speedway site until Competitive Racing Investments LLC makes all payments to purchase it. The company would own the value of whatever improvements it makes to the facility.

Chesterfield’s other goals for the property include providing more space for concerts and community events, attracting complementary development around River City Sportsplex in alignment with the Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan, and bolstering its efforts to secure state approval and funding for a new interchange at Route 288 and Genito Road.

According to Winslow, the master plan for Southside Speedway's 30-plus undeveloped acres, separate and apart from the racetrack, must include a site for "an indoor soccer facility containing eight to 10 multi-use fields, in response to the county's recently procured, third-party athletic facility gap analysis and the Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan."

In Amelia, a 2022 Field Day of the Past attendee signs a petition to save Southside Speedway.

Southside Speedway: History

The 0.33-mile Southside Speedway opened in 1959 and is billed as "The Toughest Short Track in the South." Racing legends such as Richard Petty , Junior Johnson, Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Allison, Wendell Scott and many others frequently raced at the facility. The first Black race car driver to ever win a NASCAR championship was at Southside Speedway by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott in 1959. Current NASCAR Cup Series star and former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin grew up racing at Southside and hosted his Short Track Showdown there from 2008 to 2010.

Southside’s final season of racing took place in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of its entire 2020 schedule and in December of that year, the track’s owners announced they were permanently closing the facility.

The process to negotiate with Competitive Racing Investments LLC will be initiated by the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors at EDA's next scheduled meeting on Thursday, December 21.

Southside Speedway is located at 12800 Genito Road in Midlothian. Visit savesouthsidespeedway.com to learn more about the mission to preserve and continue the history of Southside Speedway as a historical sports tourism destination for Chesterfield County and the Commonwealth of Virginia for future generations to enjoy.

