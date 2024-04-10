Southside boys basketball player signs to play at LSUA

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Southsides’ Jayce Tolivar signs a letter of intent to play men’s basketball at LSU-A.

He helped the Sharks win a district title and reach the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Tolivar is the first Southside basketball player to sign with a four-year school.

It means a lot. I’ve always wanted my name somewhere in the school, and I got it now with the district championship. And now I’m signing. So it means a lot,” he says.

