South's Ford, North's Johnston headline the 2023 All-Washington County Football Offense

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

Lance Ford, South Hagerstown

Ford, a senior quarterback, passed for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 860 yards and seven TDs.

Ryder Johnston, North Hagerstown

Johnston, a senior receiver, had 56 catches for 1,051 yards and 14 touchdowns.

All-Washington County First Team

Running backs

Luke Bragunier, North Hagerstown

Bragunier, a senior, rushed for 1,002 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Chad Wyand, Boonsboro

Wyand, a senior, ran for 969 yards and nine TDs.

Corry Nelson, Williamsport

Nelson, a senior, rushed for 762 yards and nine touchdowns and had 29 receptions for 479 yards and five TDs.

Receivers

Ceonta Wilmore, Williamsport

Wilmore, a junior, had 38 catches for 866 yards and seven TDs.

Damon Breland, South Hagerstown

Breland, a senior, had 32 receptions for 654 yards and eight TDs.

Tight end

Trevor Owens, Saint James

Owens, a senior, had 25 catches for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

Offensive linemen

Ryan Perry and Nate Elliott, Boonsboro

Perry and Elliott, both seniors, helped the Warriors achieve county highs in rushing yards (2,663) and points per game (30.5).

Alex Fletcher and Max Vivier, Saint James

Fletcher, a junior, and Vivier, a sophomore, helped the Saints average 309.1 yards per game in total offense, including 193.3 per game on the ground.

Zachary von Garrel, Smithsburg

Von Garrel, a senior, stood out as a tackle for the Leopards with his protection and blocking.

R.J. Franklin, South Hagerstown

Franklin, a junior, helped an anchor an offense that amassed a county-leading 3,654 yards from scrimmage and averaged 29.3 points per game.

Athlete

Jayden Yates, Saint James

Yates, a sophomore quarterback, passed for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 911 yards and 12 TDs.

Kicker

Carlos Pazos, Boonsboro

Pazos, a senior, went 38-for-40 on extra-point attempts and booted a 33-yard field goal.

All-Washington County Second Team

QB — Luke Kercheval, Sr., North Hagerstown

RB — Ashton Redman, Sr., Smithsburg

RB — Aiden McCarty, Jr., Hancock

RB — JoJo Davis, So., South Hagerstown

WR — Cahauri Alford, Jr., South Hagerstown

WR — Khalil Peggues, Jr., North Hagerstown

WR — Masiah Martin, Fr., Williamsport

TE — Logan Frantz, Sr., Boonsboro

OL — Sam Atkinson, Sr., Boonsboro

OL — Waylon Leach, Sr., Hancock

OL — Jonathan Tano, Sr., South Hagerstown

OL — Joseph Holt, Jr., North Hagerstown

OL — Antonio Balls, Jr., South Hagerstown

OL — Jake Noll, Sr., Williamsport

ATH — Alex Matthews, So., Clear Spring

K — Cole Kriner, Sr., Williamsport

The All-Washington County selections were made by the county’s coaches.

