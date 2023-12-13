South's Ford, North's Johnston headline the 2023 All-Washington County Football Offense
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Lance Ford, South Hagerstown
Ford, a senior quarterback, passed for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 860 yards and seven TDs.
Ryder Johnston, North Hagerstown
Johnston, a senior receiver, had 56 catches for 1,051 yards and 14 touchdowns.
All-Washington County First Team
Running backs
Luke Bragunier, North Hagerstown
Bragunier, a senior, rushed for 1,002 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Chad Wyand, Boonsboro
Wyand, a senior, ran for 969 yards and nine TDs.
Corry Nelson, Williamsport
Nelson, a senior, rushed for 762 yards and nine touchdowns and had 29 receptions for 479 yards and five TDs.
Receivers
Ceonta Wilmore, Williamsport
Wilmore, a junior, had 38 catches for 866 yards and seven TDs.
Damon Breland, South Hagerstown
Breland, a senior, had 32 receptions for 654 yards and eight TDs.
Tight end
Trevor Owens, Saint James
Owens, a senior, had 25 catches for 388 yards and five touchdowns.
Offensive linemen
Ryan Perry and Nate Elliott, Boonsboro
Perry and Elliott, both seniors, helped the Warriors achieve county highs in rushing yards (2,663) and points per game (30.5).
Alex Fletcher and Max Vivier, Saint James
Fletcher, a junior, and Vivier, a sophomore, helped the Saints average 309.1 yards per game in total offense, including 193.3 per game on the ground.
Zachary von Garrel, Smithsburg
Von Garrel, a senior, stood out as a tackle for the Leopards with his protection and blocking.
R.J. Franklin, South Hagerstown
Franklin, a junior, helped an anchor an offense that amassed a county-leading 3,654 yards from scrimmage and averaged 29.3 points per game.
Athlete
Jayden Yates, Saint James
Yates, a sophomore quarterback, passed for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 911 yards and 12 TDs.
Kicker
Carlos Pazos, Boonsboro
Pazos, a senior, went 38-for-40 on extra-point attempts and booted a 33-yard field goal.
All-Washington County Second Team
QB — Luke Kercheval, Sr., North Hagerstown
RB — Ashton Redman, Sr., Smithsburg
RB — Aiden McCarty, Jr., Hancock
RB — JoJo Davis, So., South Hagerstown
WR — Cahauri Alford, Jr., South Hagerstown
WR — Khalil Peggues, Jr., North Hagerstown
WR — Masiah Martin, Fr., Williamsport
TE — Logan Frantz, Sr., Boonsboro
OL — Sam Atkinson, Sr., Boonsboro
OL — Waylon Leach, Sr., Hancock
OL — Jonathan Tano, Sr., South Hagerstown
OL — Joseph Holt, Jr., North Hagerstown
OL — Antonio Balls, Jr., South Hagerstown
OL — Jake Noll, Sr., Williamsport
ATH — Alex Matthews, So., Clear Spring
K — Cole Kriner, Sr., Williamsport
The All-Washington County selections were made by the county’s coaches.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: 2023 All-Washington County Football Offense