Southpaw quarterback Walter Taylor transfers to Colorado

Once Shedeur Sanders leaves, the competition for Colorado’s starting quarterback role will be interesting Another potential name was added to that race on Sunday as former Vanderbilt quarterback Walter Taylor announced he’s transferring to Boulder. A former three-star recruit out of Alabama, Taylor saw the field in a handful of games for the Commodores the past two years.

As with the other recruits that Colorado has added in the past few weeks, size is the theme as Taylor is listed as 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds. The left-handed Taylor possesses a big arm and can sling the ball around the field while also gaining yardage with his legs. Taylor also appears to have the arm and the vision to make throws to all levels.

After backing up Sanders this fall and learning CU’s offense, Taylor could be in the running for considerable playing time in 2025.

BREAKING: Former Vanderbilt QB Walter Taylor has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 235 QB played in 5 games this season for the Commodores Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining 🦬https://t.co/TCYJzytMvK pic.twitter.com/3sHTJ7adYn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2023

