Southland's Weis tosses five-inning no-hitter
Apr. 30—Laney Weis threw a five-inning no-hitter as the Southland softball team beat Alden-Canoger/Glenville-Emmons 13-0 in Rose Creek Tuesday.
Weis struck out 11 in the win and Clara Timm went three-for-three with two triples and an RBI for Southland (9-1 overall).
Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 5 IP, 3 BB, 0 R, 11 K
Southland hitting: Weis, 1-for-2; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Hayley Lowe, 1-for-3, double, R, BB; R. Ulven, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Clara Timm, 3-for-3, 2 triples, RBI; Grace Kresbach, 2-for-2, double, RBI, 3 R; Jaida Sorenson, 1-for-2, double, RBI, BB, 2 R; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-1, RBI, 2 R, BB