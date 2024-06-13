Southland's Edland takes 47th at state golf meet, BP's Abel finishes 52nd
Jun. 12—A pair of area boys golfers finished near the middle of the pack amongst the 88 golfers at the Class A boys state golf meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker Wednesday.
Southland senior Nick Edland wrapped up his third and final state appearance with a 47th place finish. Edland shot an 88 on Wednesday after shooting a 79 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 167.
Blooming Prairie seventh grader Cohen Abel finished in 52nd place with a two-day score of 169. Abel shot an 85 on Tuesday and an 84 on Wednesday.
Parker Brock of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won the meet with a 140.