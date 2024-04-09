Advertisement

Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
·1 min read

The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Norco 16-3

2. (2) Murrieta Mesa 18-2

3. (3) Riverside Poly 21-1-1

4. (4) Orange Lutheran 14-3

5. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 16-2

6. (6) Mission Viejo 16-3-1

7. (7) Oaks Christian 15-2

8. (8) Anaheim Canyon 17-4

9. (9) El Modena16-5

10. (10) Los Alamitos 16-5

11. (15) Granada Hills 15-1

12. (13) La Mirada 16-4-2

13. (18) Rio Mesa 16-3

14. (11) Huntington Beach 12-5

15. (14) Long Beach Millikan 13-8

16. (12) California (Whittier) 19-3

17. (16) West (Torrance) 16-4

18. (17) Esperanza 9-8

19. (NR) Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 15-4

20. (19) Marina 14-7-1

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.