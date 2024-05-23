Advertisement

Southland softball team upset by Wabasha-Kellogg

austin daily herald, minn.

May 22—The No. 3 seeded Southland softball team lost to No. 6 Wabasha-Kellogg (12-10 overall) 3-1 in a Section 1A contest in Rose Creek Wednesday.

The Rebels (16-4 overall) will take on No. 2 Faribault Bethlehem Academy in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Todd Park.