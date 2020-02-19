Southland Conference spring football glance

(Stats Perform) - The Southland Conference is ready to enjoy the best of both worlds.

For much of the last decade, Sam Houston State made deep runs in the FCS playoffs while the rest of the conference was halted at roadblocks. Over the last two years, the Bearkats have missed the playoffs, but five other programs have combined for six playoffs bids, including Nicholls in both seasons.

In 2020, Sam Houston State expects to be back in a big way - perhaps on a national scale - and the conference will be rich with talented, likely ranked teams because the recent top teams aren't going away.

Following is a look across the Southland with spring practices underway in college football:

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

HEAD COACH: Adam Dorrel (13-21, three seasons; 89-20 overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 4-5 Southland (Tie/6th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 8 (6 offense/2 defense)

PRIORITIES: Settling the quarterback position between junior Sema'J Davis and a handful of freshmen. Rebuilding the defense, especially in a secondary that lost all of its starters.

NOTABLE: Two straight wins over Nicholls suggests the Wildcats' potential, but they're still seeking consistency. Two-year starting quarterback Luke Anthony departed as a grad transfer to Louisiana Tech, although the offense gets a boost from the return of running back Billy McCrary off a medical redshirt. The depleted defense returns its No. 2 tackler, linebacker Jack Gibbens (104), and pass rusher Kameron Hill (eight sacks).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

HEAD COACH: Nathan Brown (15-9, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 9-4, 7-2 Southland (Tie/1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 18 (8 offense/10 defense)

PRIORITIES: Building depth on the offensive line while improving a run game that ranked 10th in the Southland. Replacing safety Juan Jackson, the team's leading tackler.

NOTABLE: The Southland co-champ earned a seed and first-round bye in the playoffs, but failed to win a postseason game. The veteran Bears will have a Week Zero spotlight against Austin Peay in the FCS Kickoff. Quarterback Breylin Smith has his most-productive wide receivers back in Tyler Hudson, the Southland freshman of the year, Lujuan Winningham and Dwight Blakey. The defense welcomes back rover Jackie Harvell, its No. 2 tackler in 2018 who was injured last season.

HOUSTON BAPTIST

HEAD COACH: Vic Shealy

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 2-6 Southland (10th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (7 offense/9 defense)

PRIORITIES: Replacing pass rusher Andre Walker and his 15 sacks. The Bear seek continued consistency and improvement on the offensive line.

NOTABLE: The Huskies set a program high for wins in their sixth season, and offseason expectations are at their highest level. Bailey Zappe led the conference in passing yards (3,811) and touchdown passes (35), often going to wide receivers Ben Ratzlaff and Jerreth Sterns. Safety Tra Fluellen surpassed 100 tackles as a freshman.

UIW

HEAD COACH: Eric Morris (11-12, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 4-5 Southland (Tie/6th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 11 (7 offense/4 defense)

PRIORITIES: Replacing senior losses on the offensive line and in the secondary. Getting last year's influential freshmen to become super sophs.

NOTABLE: The Cardinals seek to get back on track after taking a step backward from their Southland co-title and playoff appearance in 2018. They lost their last five games, including four within the conference. Junior quarterback Jon Copeland has passed for 6,325 yards and 44 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Still, the offensive firepower is tempered by the team's struggles on defense.

LAMAR

HEAD COACH: Blane Morgan (1st season)

2019 RECORD: 4-8, 2-7 Southland (11th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 10 (5 offense/5 defense)

PRIORITIES: Get accustomed to the new coaching schemes in Morgan's first season. Improvement on the offensive and defensive lines.

NOTABLE: Lamar, like UIW, made the 2018 playoffs, and it slumped even more a year ago, finishing in last place to cost coach Mike Schultz his job. Morgan, the former Air Force offensive coordinator and San Diego State quarterbacks coach, will have a relatively inexperienced team, including at quarterback. The experience is at running back (Myles Wanza), tight end and defensive back.

MCNEESE

HEAD COACH: Frank Wilson (1st season; 19-29 overall)

2019 RECORD: 7-5, 5-4 Southland (5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (6 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: With a different head coach for the third straight season, the Cowboys need to develop continuity. They have to replace Southland defensive player of the year Chris Livings and two other starters on the defensive line.

NOTABLE: Wilson, who guided UTSA the last four seasons, is the first African-America head coach in McNeese history and just the second in the Southland. He's keeping the Cowboys in a spread offense, which works well for quarterback Cody Orgeron. With an experienced lineup, the Cowboys will be much improved, but they'll definitely miss the playoffs for a fifth straight season, this time because of NCAA Academic Progress Rate sanctions.

NICHOLLS

HEAD COACH: Tim Rebowe (34-27, five seasons)

2019 RECORD: 9-5, 7-2 Southland (Tie/1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (6 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Replacing four-year quarterback Chase Fourcade, likely with well-traveled transfer Lindsey Scott Jr., who spent 2019 in the Colonels' program. Replacing defensive standouts Sully Laiche and Allen Pitman.

NOTABLE: The Colonels have lost arguably the best senior class in program history, but will combine key returning players, including Southland rushing leader Julien Gums, with transfers as they challenge for a third straight conference title. Linebacker Evan Veron, who had 22 tackles for loss in 2018, can return as a fifth-year senior after being injured last season. The Colonels succeeded despite having a subpar kicking game, so that's an area for improvement.

NORTHWESTERN STATE

HEAD COACH: Brad Laird (8-15, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 3-6 Southland (Tie/8th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 10 (4 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Retooling offensively following losses at quarterback and running back. Blending newcomers in the secondary.

NOTABLE: Northwestern State has finished below .500 in five straight seasons. Top returning rusher Stadford Anderson entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, further hurting an offense which must replace two-year quarterback Shelton Eppler (juniors Bryce Rivers and Kaleb Fletcher have the most experience on the roster). Inside linebacker Ja'Quay Pough led the team in tackles (109) in his first season after transferring in from Texas Tech.

SAM HOUSTON STATE

HEAD COACH: K.C. Keeler (59-22, six seasons; 233-95-1 overall)

2019 RECORD: 7-5, 6-3 Southland (Tie/3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (5 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: Replacing four starters on the offensive line. Strong in the slot, the Bearkats have to develop wide receivers on the perimeter.

NOTABLE: Despite overwhelming success during the 2010s, the Bearkats missed the playoffs in the final two years of the decade. Overshadowed by that fact was their defensive improvement, and that will continue this year with a unit that features defensive tackle Joseph Wallace and cornerback Zyon McCollum. The 'Kats seek a full season out of quarterback Eric Schmid, who was spectacular at times as a redshirt sophomore.

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

HEAD COACH: Frank Scelfo (12-12, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 8-5, 6-3 Southland (Tie/3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (6 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Adjusting to a new defensive coordinator after Lance Guidry left for Florida Atlantic. Turning the offense over to quarterback Cole Kelley after he often came off the bench behind Chason Virgil.

NOTABLE: The Lions figure to be in the mix again for the Southland title and a playoff berth. Transfer running back Morgan Ellison brings in a tantalizing combination of power and speed. Linebacker Mike Mason, the team's leading tackler when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game, will return for his final season.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

HEAD COACH: Colby Carter (3-9, one season)

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 3-6 Southland (Tie/8th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: N/A

PRIORITIES: Replacing dominating place-kicker Storm Ruiz. Improving a rush defense that ranked last in the Southland.

NOTABLE: Preseason injuries to quarterback Jake Blumrick and safety Alize Ward set back SFA before Carter's first season. This year, the experienced Lumberjacks held early spring practices with the goal of second-year improvement under a coach who led Texas A&M-Commerce to the 2017 Division II national title. His program can build around young talent such as wide receiver Xavier Gipson and defensive back Willie Roberts. The 'Jacks have lost nine straight times to Sam Houston State in the "Battle of the Piney Woods," which will renew for the 95th time on Oct. 3.