Southland baseball team knocks off GEAC

austin daily herald, minn.

May 22—The No. 1 seeded Southland baseball team beat No. 16 Glenville-Emmons/Alden Conger (4-15 overall) 8-2 in a Section 1A opener in Adams Wednesday.

The Rebels (17-1 overall) will now take on No. 8 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Riverland at noon Saturday.